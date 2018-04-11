Zone Checker (Surrey)

The Surrey Distribution Centre is looking for an energetic and customer friendly individual for its Circulation Department. The right candidate must have excellent communication, organizational and time management skills. Your attention to detail and ability to work with minimum supervision set you apart from other applicants.

Duties include, distributing flyers for recruitment, delivering weekly newspapers, auditing routes for performance, assisting with route logistics and boundaries, surveying new distribution areas, plus other field work as necessary.

A valid drivers license and reliable vehicle for work use with proper insurance are required. A vulnerable sector criminal record check is also mandatory. This permanent part-time position is available immediately.

Please forward resume to:

circsupervisor@surreyleader.com

No phone calls please.

Only those candidates selected for an interview will be contacted.

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.