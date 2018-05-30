Warehouse Shipper (Nanaimo)

The Nanaimo News Bulletin has an opening for a Warehouse Shipper.

This is a permanent part-time position. A successful applicant needs to be reliable and self-motivated as this position is late night and largely unsupervised. Physical labour is required and a current Power Jack & Forklift ticket is needed.

Responsibilities include:

– Receiving all incoming goods.

– Organizing “skids” for drivers and down routers.

– Phoning drivers to arrange pickups.

The Nanaimo News Bulletin is part of Black Press, Canada’s largest private community news media company with more than 170 community, daily and urban newspapers in BC, Alberta, Washington, Ohio, California and Hawaii.

Please send your resume with cover letter to:

Ryan McKinnon, Circulation Manager

Nanaimo News Bulletin

777 Poplar Street, Nanaimo, BC V9S 2H7

or email circulation@nanaimobulletin.com

Applications will be accepted until position is filled