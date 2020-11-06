Warehouse Assistant Unit Manager (Red Deer)

Black Press Group is seeking a Warehouse Assistant Unit Manager in the Red Deer area. This position would be assisting the unit manager with organizing the safe and efficient receipt and dispatch of warehouse parcels. Overseeing the smooth operation of a warehoused parcel sort facility. Responsible for sorters, drivers (Owner Operators) & clerical staff. Delivery business experience an asset.

Black Press Group is one of the largest privately held media companies in Canada with operations spanning British Columbia, Alberta, Yukon, Washington State, California, Hawaii and Alaska. We are working to drive commerce by shaping how consumer information is delivered and products are transported to the customer. Be a part of a winning team!

Qualified applicants should send a resume to mary.kemmis@blackpress.ca

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.

Please note only short-listed candidates will be contacted for interviews.