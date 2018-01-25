Shipper/Receiver (Burnaby)

Van Press Printers has an opening for a Shipper/Receiver – Paper Roll Handler at our Burnaby location. Preference given to those with experience in the field. Mon. to Fri. 7am to 3pm, References and a valid forklift ticket required.

Competitive compensation, wages based on experience, good benefits package after 3 months.

Interested applicants should drop off, fax or email their resume to:

VanPress

Attn: Press Room Manager

8325 Riverbend Court

Burnaby, BC V3N 5E7

Fax: 604-515-4686

paulbrzeski@vanpressprinters.com

No phone calls please

We thank all those who are interested in this position; however only those selected for an interview will be contacted.

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.