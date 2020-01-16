Visual Marketing Creator (Surrey)

Telling stories in new and compelling ways is central to Black Press Media. Our superior multimedia tactics have helped shape the brand perceptions of thousands of clients. We are a team of award-winning industry experts with decades of experience who strive to ensure our clients receive the best possible service and results.

We are looking for a talented creator who can envision and build appealing collateral for both our clients and internal teams across B.C., Alberta and the Yukon. We want a self-starter who can take an idea and turn it into something brilliant.

Our ideal candidate is adept at designing a diverse range of materials including playbooks, media kits, video tutorials, online forms, KPIs and presentations, and can do so quickly and to the highest standards.

We want someone who is well-versed in Adobe Creative Suite and G Suite and loves writing compelling content under tight deadlines.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Develop marketing campaigns to increase engagement and audience growth. The successful candidate will be responsible for managing the process from initial concept to final product, including content, design, booking, proofing and performance reviews.

Create marketing collateral including brand development, playbooks, videos, infographics, HTML5 and print advertisements, proposals, KPIs, insertion orders, booth designs, and presentations, with compelling copy.

Stay on top of design trends and techniques and adapt current designs to suit our needs.

Be a team player, willing to share new ideas and give constructive feedback on those of your colleagues.

Share and review your work based on feedback, research and testing.

QUALIFICATIONS

Post-secondary education in either graphic design or marketing.

A strong portfolio that showcases beautiful visual designs and engaging writing samples.

Proficiency in Adobe Creative Suite (InDesign, Illustrator, Photoshop, Acrobat), G Suite (Docs, Sheets, Slides), MailChimp and Microsoft.

Experience in a variety of platforms and media, including mobile, web, print, interactive, email and social.

Knowledge and experience in brand development.

Solid understanding of UX/UI/Visual Design principles.

Basic knowledge of HTML5, WordPress and CSS is preferred but not required.

Experience with Formstack is an asset.

SKILLS + VALUES

A strategic thinker and creative problem solver. You’re able to look at a problem and work through design requirements while considering the big picture.

You thrive in a fast-paced environment with multiple projects on the go from a range of departments.

You have a high level of attention to detail, as well as strong organizational and time management skills. You work without supervision and in a team.

You have excellent verbal and written communication skills.

You have an analytical mindset and are driven to produce results.

You love to learn new things and tackle new challenges.

This is a full-time position based out of Black Press Media Head Office in Surrey.

Please submit resume and cover letter to: marketing@blackpress.ca