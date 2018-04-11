Videography Freelancers Required (Okanagan)

Black Press Media is looking for fast, flexible and reliable professional freelance videographers in B.C.’s Lower Mainland & Okanagan areas for potential high-volume commercial work.
Responsibilities would include:
•Coordinating & shooting branded content video
•Editing segments for web delivery
•Producing & delivering tight deadline-oriented projects in a one-person team
Technical Requirements/Software Knowledge:
Must have their own video equipment capable of shooting a minimum 1080p HD video, a boom and/ or lav microphone capable of collecting high-quality audio and professional editing software. IE: Final Cut Pro X and/or Adobe Premiere Pro.
For more information, Videographers with professional experience or recent graduates of a recognized videography school are invited to contact Andrew Franklin, Black Press Media’s vice-president digital operations, Canadian division, at digitaldirector@blackpress.ca with the words ‘video opportunity’ in the subject line and a link to some previous work.
Applications will be accepted until position is filled
Post expires on Friday April 20th, 2018