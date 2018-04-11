Videography Freelancers Required (Okanagan)

Black Press Media is looking for fast, flexible and reliable professional freelance videographers in B.C.’s Lower Mainland & Okanagan areas for potential high-volume commercial work.

Responsibilities would include:

•Coordinating & shooting branded content video

•Editing segments for web delivery

•Producing & delivering tight deadline-oriented projects in a one-person team

Technical Requirements/Software Knowledge:

Must have their own video equipment capable of shooting a minimum 1080p HD video, a boom and/ or lav microphone capable of collecting high-quality audio and professional editing software. IE: Final Cut Pro X and/or Adobe Premiere Pro.

For more information, Videographers with professional experience or recent graduates of a recognized videography school are invited to contact Andrew Franklin, Black Press Media’s vice-president digital operations, Canadian division, at digitaldirector@blackpress.ca with the words ‘video opportunity’ in the subject line and a link to some previous work.



Applications will be accepted until position is filled

Post expires on Friday April 20th, 2018