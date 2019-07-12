Videography Freelancers (Kootenays)

Black Press Media is looking for fast, flexible and reliable professional freelance Videographers in B.C.’s East and West Kootenay areas for potential high-volume commercial work.

Responsibilities would include:

Coordinating & shooting branded content video

Editing segments for web delivery

Producing & delivering tight deadline-oriented projects in a one-person team

The freelancers would service two areas:

Area 1: Creston – Kimberley / Cranbrook / Fernie

Area 2: Trail/ Rossland/ Castlegar / Nelson / Grand Forks / Greenwood & Nakusp)

Technical Requirements/Software Knowledge:

Must have their own video equipment capable of shooting a minimum 1080p HD video, a boom and/ or lav microphone capable of collecting high-quality audio and professional editing software. IE: Final Cut Pro X and/or Adobe Premiere Pro.

For more information, videographers with professional experience or recent graduates of a recognized videography school are invited to contact Andrew Franklin, Black Press Media’s Vice-President Digital Operations, Canadian division, at digitaldirector@blackpress.ca with the words ‘video opportunity’ in the subject line and a link to some previous work.