Video Network Coordinator (Victoria)

Black Press is seeking a Video Network Coordinator in our Victoria Market. The successful candidate will be joining the largest private community news media company in Canada, helping to generate content for highly competitive and expanding digital platforms, and longstanding print products.
Key responsibilities and duties of the VVN Coordinator include, but are not limited to, the following areas:
- Provide administrative support to the VVN Department
- Support the advertising team with proposals for clients using platforms and resources including Titan, Pulse Research, relevant industry information and Black Press Media tools.
- Scheduling of Executive Producer, contractors and animation team to ensure video content is completed on time
- Participate in the execution of digital and video campaigns, including:
- Support reps and clients with ad generation – including HTML 5 ads, and creative recommendations where necessary.
- Assist with the collection of video ad copy and submission using in-house server and Phoenix Site View platform.
- Communicate with clients throughout the development of their advertising campaign.
- Monitoring Site View for service issues.
- Respond to advertising inquiries.
- Liaise with the Executive Producer and Provincial Manager.
- Other duties as assigned by manager
VVN Coordinator Qualifications:
- Ability to multi task
- Able to work independently and in a team
- Work to deadlines
- Exceptional written and verbal communication skills
- Ability to thrive in a fast paced environment
- Willingness to learn, take direction and build client relationships
- Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
- Energetic self-starter with a “can-do” attitude
- Computer literacy, including effective working skills in MS Word, Excel, Outlook, Google Docs and PowerPoint
- Strong attention to detail in all areas of work
- Excellent time and project management skills
- Motivated individual with proven initiative and determination
Please submit your resume and cover letter to:
Nick Warrington – nick.warrington@blackpress.ca
*Only those shortlisted candidates will be contacted.