Video Network Coordinator (Victoria)

Black Press is seeking a Video Network Coordinator in our Victoria Market. The successful candidate will be joining the largest private community news media company in Canada, helping to generate content for highly competitive and expanding digital platforms, and longstanding print products.

Key responsibilities and duties of the VVN Coordinator include, but are not limited to, the following areas:

Provide administrative support to the VVN Department

Support the advertising team with proposals for clients using platforms and resources including Titan, Pulse Research, relevant industry information and Black Press Media tools.

Scheduling of Executive Producer, contractors and animation team to ensure video content is completed on time

Participate in the execution of digital and video campaigns, including: Support reps and clients with ad generation – including HTML 5 ads, and creative recommendations where necessary. Assist with the collection of video ad copy and submission using in-house server and Phoenix Site View platform.

Communicate with clients throughout the development of their advertising campaign.

Monitoring Site View for service issues.

Respond to advertising inquiries.

Liaise with the Executive Producer and Provincial Manager.

Other duties as assigned by manager

VVN Coordinator Qualifications:

Ability to multi task

Able to work independently and in a team

Work to deadlines

Exceptional written and verbal communication skills

Ability to thrive in a fast paced environment

Willingness to learn, take direction and build client relationships

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills

Energetic self-starter with a “can-do” attitude

Computer literacy, including effective working skills in MS Word, Excel, Outlook, Google Docs and PowerPoint

Strong attention to detail in all areas of work

Excellent time and project management skills

Motivated individual with proven initiative and determination

Please submit your resume and cover letter to:

Nick Warrington – nick.warrington@blackpress.ca

*Only those shortlisted candidates will be contacted.