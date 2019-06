Manitoba FarmLIFE, a division of Black Press Media and Farm Press Media Group, is currently taking applications for an EXPERIENCED SALES REPRESENTATIVE

Travel is required servicing our existing clients and developing new business

Understanding of digital media an asset

Please forward Resumes by June 30, 2019 to:

Larry Hiatt, Farm Press Media Group

646 Whiteswan Drive Saskatoon, Saskatchewan S7K 8A3

Email: larry.hiatt@farmpressmedia.com