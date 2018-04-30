Temporary Circulation Co-ordinator/Admin (Ponoka)

The Ponoka News has an immediate opening for a Temporary Circulation Co-ordinator/Admin. We are looking for a person who possess excellent communication and organizational skills, attention to detail and an ability to work with minimal supervision.

Key responsibilities and duties include, but are not limited to, the following areas:

Acting as the first point of contact for clients by phone and at the front counter

Preparing weekly cash reports as necessary

Work with circulation manager to fill routes, place ads in paper, move signs, etc.

Handling and monitoring carrier related questions, concerns and matters that may arise

Handle customer issues i.e.; missed papers, vacation stops & starts, delivery instructions, mostly telephone calls but occasional face to face

Keep publisher informed on all pertinent issues

Other duties as assigned by manager

Requirements:

Excellent communication and organizational skills

Attention to detail and ability to work with minimum supervision

Computer knowledge

A vehicle and valid drivers license

Submit resume:

in person to 5019A Chipman Ave.

or

email: judy.dick@ponokanews.com

Attention: Judy Dick

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.