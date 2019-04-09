Social Media Squad (Okanagan)

The Black Press Media team in the sunny Okanagan is looking for its next Social Media star that can cover the exciting events happening in our city! Black Press Media is Canada’s largest private, independent newspaper company, with more than 150 community, daily and urban newspapers and websites in B.C., Alberta and the U.S.

The job is part-time, based in the Kelowna area, working with Black Press media in that region and reporting to the Bureau Chief for BC Interior South Division and the Social Media Coordinator. A vehicle and valid B.C. driver’s licence is required.

Key tasks:

Cover after-hours and weekend events via social media on behalf of Black Press media around Kelowna

Drive citizen engagement through posts, videos, photos, and interviews on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Black Press TV.

Social media coverage will complement reporters’ stories about events.

Qualifications:

Working toward or have completed a degree in photography, social media management or communications

Key skills include creativity, organization, communication, and filing to deadline.

Demonstrated excellence in social media, photography, video shooting and editing

Those interested should submit a resume and portfolio to jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca and tessa.oljaca@blackpress.ca

Only short-listed candidates will be contacted for interviews.

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.