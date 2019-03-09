Social Media Squad (Greater Victoria)

A position for the Social Media Squad in Greater Victoria is available within Black Press Media, Canada’s largest private, independent newspaper company, with more than 150 community, daily and urban newspapers and websites in B.C., Alberta and the U.S.

The job is permanent and part-time, based in Victoria, working with Black Press Media in that region and reporting to the B.C. Digital Editor. A vehicle and valid B.C. driver’s licence is required.

Key tasks:

Cover after-hours and weekend events via social media and video on behalf of Black Press Media in Victoria and surrounding areas.

Drive citizen engagement through videos, photos, and interviews on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Black Press TV, and YouTube.

Social media coverage will complement reporters’ stories about events.

Qualifications:

Working toward or have completed a journalism or related diploma

Key skills include creativity, organization, communication, and filing to deadline.

Demonstrated excellence in social media, photography, and video shooting and editing

Those interested should submit a resume, cover letter, and photo and video samples to Laura Baziuk, B.C. Digital Editor., at laura.baziuk@bpdigital.ca

*Please note only short-listed candidates will be contacted for interviews.