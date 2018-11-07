Social Media Squad (Courtenay)

One position for the Social Media Squad in the Comox Valley/Campbell River area is available within Black Press, Canada’s largest private, independent newspaper company, with more than 150 community, daily and urban newspapers and websites in B.C., Alberta and the U.S.

The job is permanent and part-time, based in Courtenay, working with Black Press media in that region and reporting to the B.C. Digital Editor. A vehicle and valid B.C. driver’s licence are required.

Key tasks:

Cover after-hours and weekend events via social media on behalf of Black Press media in the Comox Valley, Campbell River, and surrounding areas.

Drive citizen engagement through posts, videos, photos, and interviews on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Social media coverage will complement reporters’ stories about events.

Qualifications:

Working toward or have completed a journalism or related diploma is an asset.

Key skills include creativity, organization, communication, and filing to deadline.

Demonstrated excellence in social media, photography, and video shooting and editing

Those interested should submit a resume, cover letter, and video samples to Terry Farrell, Editor Comox Valley Record: editor@comoxvalleyrecord.com

Only short-listed candidates will be contacted for interviews.