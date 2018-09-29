Social Media Squad (Chilliwack)

One position for the Social Media Squad in the Chilliwack area is available within Black Press, Canada’s largest private, independent newspaper company, with more than 150 community, daily and urban newspapers and websites in B.C., Alberta and the U.S.

The job is permanent and part-time, based in Chilliwack, working with Black Press media in that region and reporting to the B.C. Digital Editor. A vehicle and valid B.C. driver’s licence are required.

Key tasks:

Cover after-hours and weekend events via social media on behalf of Black Press media in Chilliwack, Hope and Agassiz, and surrounding areas.

Drive citizen engagement through posts, videos, photos, and interviews on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Social media coverage will complement reporters’ stories about events.

Qualifications:

Working toward or have completed a journalism or related diploma is an asset.

Key skills include creativity, organization, communication, and filing to deadline.

Demonstrated excellence in social media, photography, and video shooting and editing

Those interested should submit a resume, cover letter, and video samples to

Laura Baziuk,

B.C. Digital Editor

laura.baziuk@bpdigital.ca.

Only short-listed candidates will be contacted for interviews.

Applications will be accepted until position is filled