Social Media Squad (Abbotsford)

A position for the Social Media Squad in Abbotsford/Mission is available within Black Press Media, Canada’s largest private, independent newspaper company, with more than 150 community, daily and urban newspapers and websites in B.C., Alberta and the U.S.

The job is permanent and part-time, based in Abbotsford or Mission, working with Black Press Media in that region and reporting to the B.C. Digital Editor. A vehicle, valid B.C. driver’s licence and smartphone are required.

Key tasks:

Cover after-hours and weekend events via social media and video in Abbotsford, Mission and surrounding areas.

Drive reader engagement through videos and photos on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Social media coverage will complement reporters’ stories about events.

Qualifications:

Working toward or have completed a journalism or related diploma

Key skills include creativity, organization, communication, and filing to deadline.

Demonstrated excellence in social media, photography, and video shooting and editing

Those interested should submit a resume, cover letter, and photo and video samples to:

Laura Baziuk,

B.C. Digital Editor

laura.baziuk@bpdigital.ca

Only short-listed candidates will be contacted for interviews.