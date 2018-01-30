Social Media Specialist / Ad Operations (Surrey)

Black Press Media, located in Surrey has a permanent, full-time position for a Social Media/Ad Operations Specialist. The position requires a highly organized individual with great attention to detail and the ability to multi-task in a fast-paced team environment. Strong written and verbal communication skills plus proficiency in Excel is a must.

Responsibilities of the position include booking and traffic digital to over 90 websites in BC, Yukon and Alberta. You will be at the centre of the action contributing to a team of dynamic sales, marketing and digital media professionals. Previous experience with ad traffic via DFP would be beneficial. A proficiency in social media marketing and database management would be an asset.

Black Press Media has more than 170 operations in B.C., Alberta, Yukon, Washington State, Ohio, San Francisco and Hawaii.

Interested applicants should send their resume to

Andrew Franklin, VP Digital Operations.

Email: andrew.franklin@blackpress.ca,

no later than Friday, February 16, 2018.

Applications will be accepted until position is filled