Social Media Marketing Specialist (Surrey)

Do you really love social media? Do you get excited about trying new and creative ways to engage with social audiences, drive brand engagement, and outperform your last social campaign? Is posting on the fly throughout the entire day just your normal? Be the next member of our growing, best in class team at Black Press Media!
Who are we?
Black Press Media is Canada’s largest private independently owned media company with more than 150 community, daily and urban newspapers and websites in BC Alberta, and the US.
What is it?
Full time position with benefits as a Social Media Marketing Specialist, based in Surrey, BC.
Who are we looking for?
We are looking for someone who has a great personality, determined and a good team player. And of course a savvy digital marketing expert.
What will your role be?
- Strong verbal and written communication skills, multitasking skills and comfortable with high volumes of communication
- Schedule/create content for social media marketing campaigns
- Experience with paid advertising on social media and an ability to coordinate multiple promotions at once
- Experience with managing overlapping social media campaigns on a variety of platforms.
- Ability to work both independently and as part of a team
- Willingness to learn and collaborate with people and also to change gears rapidly according to our changing priorities
- Contribute ideas to the development of Black Press Media Brand awareness and reputation
- Ability to make simple edits on videos an asset
- Inform management know of any reviews, negative comments etc (keep on file)
- Can give a detailed report on social analytics
- Contribute to the development of community and/or influencer outreach efforts
- Design, create and schedule posts for all social media platforms
- Make note of unique patterns (insights/engagement) from client to client
- Support role to team members and sales staff
- Other duties that senior management assigns to you
Training provided for:
· Compile reports for management to revise social strategies when needed
· Relief for other team members
· Monitor and book dates for Impress Branded Content
· Build KPI reports
What will you bring to the team?
- Minimum of 2 years social media/digital experience
- Strong knowledge of Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, Pinterest and Youtube and other social platforms
- Strong writing/grammar skills
- A good communicator – both internal and external clients
- Bring ideas to a round table to help improve strategies
- Excellent Multi-tasker – must be very organized
- Problem Solver
- Understanding of time management
- An appetite to learn more on a daily basis
To apply: email your resume and cover letter to digitaldirector@blackpress.ca
Please add subject line: Social Media Marketing Specialist
Applications will be accepted until position is filled.
Please note only short-listed candidates will be contacted for interviews.