Social Media Marketing Specialist (Surrey)

Do you really love social media? Do you get excited about trying new and creative ways to engage with social audiences, drive brand engagement, and outperform your last social campaign? Is posting on the fly throughout the entire day just your normal? Be the next member of our growing, best in class team at Black Press Media!

Who are we?

Black Press Media is Canada’s largest private independently owned media company with more than 150 community, daily and urban newspapers and websites in BC Alberta, and the US.

What is it?

Full time position with benefits as a Social Media Marketing Specialist, based in Surrey, BC.

Who are we looking for?

We are looking for someone who has a great personality, determined and a good team player. And of course a savvy digital marketing expert.

What will your role be?

Strong verbal and written communication skills, multitasking skills and comfortable with high volumes of communication

Schedule/create content for social media marketing campaigns

Experience with paid advertising on social media and an ability to coordinate multiple promotions at once

Experience with managing overlapping social media campaigns on a variety of platforms.

Ability to work both independently and as part of a team

Willingness to learn and collaborate with people and also to change gears rapidly according to our changing priorities

Contribute ideas to the development of Black Press Media Brand awareness and reputation

Ability to make simple edits on videos an asset

Inform management know of any reviews, negative comments etc (keep on file)

Can give a detailed report on social analytics

Contribute to the development of community and/or influencer outreach efforts

Design, create and schedule posts for all social media platforms

Make note of unique patterns (insights/engagement) from client to client

Support role to team members and sales staff

Other duties that senior management assigns to you

Training provided for:

Compile reports for management to revise social strategies when needed

Relief for other team members

Monitor and book dates for Impress Branded Content

Build KPI reports

What will you bring to the team?

Minimum of 2 years social media/digital experience

Strong knowledge of Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, Pinterest and Youtube and other social platforms

Strong writing/grammar skills

A good communicator – both internal and external clients

Bring ideas to a round table to help improve strategies

Excellent Multi-tasker – must be very organized

Problem Solver

Understanding of time management

An appetite to learn more on a daily basis

Experience with photo editing

To apply: email your resume and cover letter to digitaldirector@blackpress.ca

Please add subject line: Social Media Marketing Specialist

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.

Please note only short-listed candidates will be contacted for interviews.