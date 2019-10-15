Social Media Content Coordinator (Surrey)

Do you really love social media? Do you get excited about trying new and creative ways to engage with social audiences, drive brand engagement, and outperform your last social campaign? Is posting on the fly throughout the entire day just your normal? Be the next member of our growing, best in class team at Black Press Media!
Who are we?
Black Press Media is Canada’s largest private independently owned media company with more than 150 community, daily and urban newspapers and websites in BC Alberta, and the US.
What is it?
Full time position with benefits as a social media coordinator, based in Surrey, BC.
Who are we looking for?
We are looking for someone who has a great personality, determined and a good team player. And of course a savvy digital marketing expert.
What will your role be?
- Schedule content for social media marketing campaigns
- Contribute ideas to the development of Black Press Media Brand awareness and reputation
- Monitor engagement and provide feedback of any audience behavior for management
- Contribute to the development of community and/or influencer outreach efforts
- Design, create and schedule posts for all social media platforms
- Make note of unique patterns (insights/engagement) from client to client
- Inform management know of any reviews, negative comments etc (keep on file)
- Build Social Ads
- Support role to team members and sales staff
- Other duties that senior management assigns to you
Training provided for:
- Compile reports for management to revise social strategies when needed
- Relief for other team members
- Monitor and book dates for Impress Branded Content
- Build KPI reports
What will you bring to the team?
Minimum of 2 years social media/digital experience
Strong knowledge of Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, Pinterest and Youtube
Strong writing skills
A good communicator – both internal and external clients
Bring ideas to a round table to help improve strategies
Excellent Multi-tasker – must be very organized
Problem Solver
Good time management
An appetite to learn more on a daily basis
To apply: email your resume and cover letter to digitaldirector@blackpress.ca
Please add subject line: Social Media Content Coordinator
Closing date: 30th October 2019.