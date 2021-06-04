Sign Shop Production Assistant (Yellowknife)

Canarctic Graphics has an immediate opening in our Large Format and Sign Department.

We are seeking an eager individual to join our signage production team. This involves, but is not limited to, vinyl decals, vehicle decals, and interior/exterior signage on a variety of substrates and surfaces. Working knowledge and handling of basic tools, an aptitude for quality and detail is an asset.

Experience is preferred; however, we are willing to train the right person. Offering a comprehesive benefits package.

To apply, please submit a resumé to:

Box 2758, 5102-50th Street

Yellowknife, NT X1A 2R1

Email: print@canarcticgraphics.com

Fax: (867) 873-5924

We thank all candidates that apply and advise that only those selected for an interview will be contacted.