Shipper/Receiver (Vanpress)

Wanted Shipper/Receiver

Van Press Printers has an opening for a Shipper/Receiver – Paper Roll Handler at our Burnaby location.

Preference given to those with experience in the field. Shifts are 8 hours, 7am to 3pm, 5 per week, Mon. to Fri. Valid forklift ticket, strong communication skills a must

References required.

Interested Applicant should drop off or e-mail Resume to:

VanPress
Attn: Press Room Manager
8325 Riverbend Court
Burnaby B.C. V3N 5E7
paulbrzeski@vanpressprinters.com

Applications will be accepted until position is filled

