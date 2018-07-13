Shipper/Receiver (Vanpress)

Wanted Shipper/Receiver
Van Press Printers has an opening for a Shipper/Receiver – Paper Roll Handler at our Burnaby location.
Preference given to those with experience in the field. Shifts are 8 hours, 7am to 3pm, 5 per week, Mon. to Fri. Valid forklift ticket, strong communication skills a must
References required.
Interested Applicant should drop off or e-mail Resume to:
VanPress
Attn: Press Room Manager
8325 Riverbend Court
Burnaby B.C. V3N 5E7
paulbrzeski@vanpressprinters.com
Applications will be accepted until position is filled