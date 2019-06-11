Black Press Media

Posted on

Shipper/Receiver (Red Deer)

Red Deer Advocate has an opening for a part-time Shipper/Receiver.

This is a permanent part-time position.  A successful applicant needs to be reliable and self-motivated. Valid forklift certification is required. Tentative work schedule – Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 1:30 am to 5:30 am.  

Key Responsibilities of the Shipper/Receiver include, but are not limited to the following areas:

  • Responsible for receiving incoming goods from Central Web and staging for pickup
  • Perform daily safety inspections and maintain inspection logs on all power equipment
  • Other duties assigned by the manager.

Interested Applicants should e-mail their Resume to Grant McCarthy at gmmcarthy@reddeeradvocate.com

Applications will be accepted until position is filled

*Please note only short-listed candidates will be contacted for interviews.

publishing groups

Blackpress.ca

Used.ca

StarAdvertiser.com

SoundPublishing.com