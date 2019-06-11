Shipper/Receiver (Red Deer)

Red Deer Advocate has an opening for a part-time Shipper/Receiver.

This is a permanent part-time position. A successful applicant needs to be reliable and self-motivated. Valid forklift certification is required. Tentative work schedule – Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 1:30 am to 5:30 am.

Key Responsibilities of the Shipper/Receiver include, but are not limited to the following areas:

Responsible for receiving incoming goods from Central Web and staging for pickup

Perform daily safety inspections and maintain inspection logs on all power equipment

Other duties assigned by the manager.

Interested Applicants should e-mail their Resume to Grant McCarthy at gmmcarthy@reddeeradvocate.com

Applications will be accepted until position is filled

*Please note only short-listed candidates will be contacted for interviews.