Shipper Receiver / Forklift Operator (Kelowna)

Shipper Receiver / Forklift Operator Wanted for our Kelowna Insertion facility located at 2495 Enterprise Way
Black Press is the largest community newspaper publisher in British Columbia. In the Okanagan, Black Press owns and operates the Kelowna Capital News, The Lake Country Calendar, The Vernon Morning Star, The Salmon Arm Observer, The Penticton Western News and others.
Role Summary:
In this role, your primary duties include the receiving of newspapers, and advertising inserts at the Kelowna insertion/mailroom facility, ensuring all paperwork is completed according to established procedures in place to keep our facility compliant with corporate and regulatory requirements
Essential responsibilities:
- Inspect and verify incoming flyers or inserts against shipping documents and flyer insertion orders. Record shortages and overages and communicate with the person responsible.
- Enter all received product information into the computer system
- Tag pallets according to publication and insertion dates
- Report any flyers booked into the system but not received
- Maintain an orderly system for all waybills, bills of lading, packing lists etc
- Assist in the tracking of missed shipments
- Perform daily safety inspection and maintain inspection logs for all power equipment
- Other duties assigned by the shift supervisor
Qualifications:
- Be able to speak, read and write English to ensure effective communication with employees, customers and suppliers
- Basic computer skills including MS Office
- Active forklift license and experience. Must be a competent forklift operator
- Strong safety mindset
- Strong problem-solving skills
- Works well independently and in a team environment
- Class 5 driver’s license is required
Black Press offers a competitive salary and benefit package. Interested parties, please submit your resume to:
Brian Gold
Regional Circulation Manager
2495 Enterprise Way, Kelowna BC V1X 6X2
Email: brian.gold@blackpress.ca
Applications will be accepted until position is filled.