Shipper Receiver / Forklift Operator (Kelowna)

Shipper Receiver / Forklift Operator Wanted for our Kelowna Insertion facility located at 2495 Enterprise Way

Black Press is the largest community newspaper publisher in British Columbia. In the Okanagan, Black Press owns and operates the Kelowna Capital News, The Lake Country Calendar, The Vernon Morning Star, The Salmon Arm Observer, The Penticton Western News and others.

Role Summary:

In this role, your primary duties include the receiving of newspapers, and advertising inserts at the Kelowna insertion/mailroom facility, ensuring all paperwork is completed according to established procedures in place to keep our facility compliant with corporate and regulatory requirements

Essential responsibilities:

Inspect and verify incoming flyers or inserts against shipping documents and flyer insertion orders. Record shortages and overages and communicate with the person responsible.

Enter all received product information into the computer system

Tag pallets according to publication and insertion dates

Report any flyers booked into the system but not received

Maintain an orderly system for all waybills, bills of lading, packing lists etc

Assist in the tracking of missed shipments

Perform daily safety inspection and maintain inspection logs for all power equipment

Other duties assigned by the shift supervisor

Qualifications:

Be able to speak, read and write English to ensure effective communication with employees, customers and suppliers

Basic computer skills including MS Office

Active forklift license and experience. Must be a competent forklift operator

Strong safety mindset

Strong problem-solving skills

Works well independently and in a team environment

Class 5 driver’s license is required

Black Press offers a competitive salary and benefit package. Interested parties, please submit your resume to:

Brian Gold

Regional Circulation Manager

2495 Enterprise Way, Kelowna BC V1X 6X2

Email: brian.gold@blackpress.ca

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.