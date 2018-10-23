Senior WordPress Developer (Surrey)

Join one of Canada’s largest international media groups as a full-time senior WordPress developer to build, maintain and grow more than 100 publisher websites. This is an exciting opportunity for a very experienced candidate to join a small but focused development team in Surrey. We need someone with a can-do attitude, passion for technology, problem-solving skills, educational credentials and the ability to get up to speed quickly in order to hit the ground running. The opportunity to start is immediate.

Required Skills & Experience:

WordPress: Created media WordPress websites as well as built relevant publishing plugins for more than five years;

Agile: Worked with and/or led teams in an Agile development process;

GITHub/GITLab: Used GIT repository hosting services;

Software Development: Written well-designed, testable, efficient PHP code following best practices and coding standards in a collaborative environment;

MySQL: Have modern database development expertise – familiar with PHPMyAdmin and command line access;

Javascript: Have senior level development skills within the REACT/Bootstrap/jQUERY frameworks;

Education: Post-secondary degree/certificate in Computer Science, Web Development or related technical field (or equivalent experience);

Communication: Excellent written and verbal skills – able to fully engage in developer and stakeholder meetings;

Excellent written and verbal skills – able to fully engage in developer and stakeholder meetings; Self-Starter: Passionate about problem-solving using best practices – must be able to learn quickly.

Bonus Skills & Experience:

Experimenting with WordPress 5.0 and Gutenberg in ßeta;

• Experienced with NewRelic, CloudFlare and StudioPress/Genesis themes within WordPress hosting environment;

Comfortable in Macintosh OS X and LAMP Stack operating environments;

Demonstrated skills problem-solving with RESTful APIs and SOAP;

Used GIT for source-code management in software development;

Experienced in Java development;

Deep knowledge of HTML5, CSS3/SCSS/SASS, PHP 7.2, SEO and current/future digital technology trends.

Scope of Position:

Reporting to the Chief Information Officer, the successful candidate will creatively complete ongoing development projects within the allotted resources and timelines. The developer will be evaluated on demonstrated abilities to meet standards and deadlines while working in a collaborative environment with a group of talented individuals who have a passion for creating digital content.

Black Press Media offers competitive compensation, benefits and opportunities for career development. We are only accepting candidates willing to work business hours at the BC Head Office in Surrey (15288 54A Ave).

Email cover letter, resume and any examples of your work to: BP_JobPosting@BlackPress.ca referencing 091118SWP.