Senior Payroll Administrator (Surrey)

We are looking for a highly-motivated Senior Payroll Administrator who will be responsible for effectively and accurately processing complex biweekly payroll in a high volume payroll department. Your responsibilities will include:
- Oversight/supervision of a payroll administrator
- Process improvements, including implementation of time and attendance system
- Review submitted time and attendance records
- Process timely and accurate biweekly payrolls in accordance with company and regulatory requirement for 1,200+ employees, hourly and salaried, and with multiple collective agreements in 3 provinces
- Prepare monthly reconciliations and remittances, including tax liabilities
- Process terminations and ROEs
- Develop and update complex reports
- Maintain the accuracy of our HRIS
Reports to: Controller
Supervises: 1 payroll administrator
The ideal candidate will have:
- 5 to 7 years of progressive payroll experience in a high volume payroll department.
- CPM certification or working towards it.
- Proven track record of process improvements or implementations
- Ability to work in a rapidly changing and demanding environment while maintaining a “can do” attitude and confidentiality.
Qualified applicants should send a resume and covering letter outlining how you meet the above requirements to hr@blackpress.ca.
Black Press values diversity and is an equal opportunity employer!
Applications will be accepted until position is filled.