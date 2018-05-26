Senior Payroll Administrator (Surrey)

We are looking for a highly-motivated Senior Payroll Administrator who will be responsible for effectively and accurately processing complex biweekly payroll in a high volume payroll department. Your responsibilities will include:

Oversight/supervision of a payroll administrator

Process improvements, including implementation of time and attendance system

Review submitted time and attendance records

Process timely and accurate biweekly payrolls in accordance with company and regulatory requirement for 1,200+ employees, hourly and salaried, and with multiple collective agreements in 3 provinces

Prepare monthly reconciliations and remittances, including tax liabilities

Process terminations and ROEs

Develop and update complex reports

Maintain the accuracy of our HRIS

Reports to: Controller

Supervises: 1 payroll administrator

The ideal candidate will have:

5 to 7 years of progressive payroll experience in a high volume payroll department.

CPM certification or working towards it.

Proven track record of process improvements or implementations

Ability to work in a rapidly changing and demanding environment while maintaining a “can do” attitude and confidentiality.

Qualified applicants should send a resume and covering letter outlining how you meet the above requirements to hr@blackpress.ca.

Black Press values diversity and is an equal opportunity employer!

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.