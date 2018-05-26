Black Press

Senior Payroll Administrator (Surrey)

We are looking for a highly-motivated Senior Payroll Administrator who will be responsible for effectively and accurately processing complex biweekly payroll in a high volume payroll department. Your responsibilities will include:

  • Oversight/supervision of a payroll administrator
  • Process improvements, including implementation of time and attendance system
  • Review submitted time and attendance records
  • Process timely and accurate biweekly payrolls in accordance with company and regulatory requirement for 1,200+ employees, hourly and salaried, and with multiple collective agreements in 3 provinces
  • Prepare monthly reconciliations and remittances, including tax liabilities
  • Process terminations and ROEs
  • Develop and update complex reports
  • Maintain the accuracy of our HRIS

Reports to: Controller

Supervises: 1 payroll administrator

The ideal candidate will have:

  • 5 to 7 years of progressive payroll experience in a high volume payroll department.
  • CPM certification or working towards it.
  • Proven track record of process improvements or implementations
  • Ability to work in a rapidly changing and demanding environment while maintaining a “can do” attitude and confidentiality.

Qualified applicants should send a resume and covering letter outlining how you meet the above requirements to hr@blackpress.ca.

Black Press values diversity and is an equal opportunity employer!

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.

 

