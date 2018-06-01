Sales Representative (Langley)

JOIN THE SALES TEAM at the LANGLEY ADVANCE NEWSPAPER!

We are looking for an experienced and motivated sales person for the role of Advertising Sales Representative [print & digital] for the Langley Advance.

The Advance is a well-established community newspaper and is recruiting people who share our passion for success. By utilizing your sales experience you will be responsible for providing integrated advertising solutions to local businesses including print and digital.

Your success will be measured by your ability to:

Prospect and develop new business

Exceed client expectations

Build strong relationships

The position requires great attention to detail, the ability to multi-task, prioritize and work under timelines. We offer a great working environment, competitive commission rate, mileage and the potential to join our benefits plan. A valid BC driver’s license and vehicle are required.

If this sounds like the perfect fit, please email your resume and cover letter in confidence to:

Shaulene Burkett

Sales Manager

Langley Advance

shaulene.burkett@blackpress.ca

Applications will be accepted until position is filled