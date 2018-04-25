Sales Manager (Stettler)

Responsibilities

Key responsibilities of the Sales Manager include, but are not limited to the following areas:

Develop new sources of revenue and ad plans.

Build and foster a network of referrals to create new opportunities for revenue.

Maintain and grow existing accounts.

Assist and/or oversee the publication to print process.

Work directly with administration, creative and editorial.

Manage and conform to all processes and systems pertaining to display advertising, including: ad booking credit procedures pre-paid accounts location set-ups for features page assigning reconciliations and collections

Train and assist sales representatives

Manage feature calendar, page revenue and quotas per operating budget

Manage staff attendance and expectations

Competencies

Strong time management and organizational skills.

Ability to manage multiple demands prioritized against objectives with deadlines.

Excellent communication, presentation and negotiating skills.

Tenacious and persistent with strong analytical, creative and problem-solving skills.

Qualifications

Experience in media sales, financial/insurance sales, communication/mobile sales environment preferred.

Proven ability to grow business

Education in marketing, sales or similar discipline.

Valid drivers license; personal vehicle in good working order required.

As a representative of Black Press you will be required to attend social and client functions when appropriate to do so.

Build and maintain ongoing awareness of new products and services, competitor activities and additional research as required.

You will be required to always maintain professionalism, tact, diplomacy, and sensitivity to portray the company in a positive manner.

Additional duties maybe required as assigned by manager.

Submit resume with a compelling covering letter expressing your desire to join our Team in this exciting evolving environment to

Advertising Manager

albertajobs@blackpress.ca

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.