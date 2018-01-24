Reporter/Editor (Vanderhoof)

This is an exciting career opportunity for the right individual. The successful candidate will be required to work independently in a one-person newsroom, however will also be part of a larger regional news team.

The successful applicant will possess exceptional writing and oral communication skills and a clear understanding of copy-editing, grammar and Canadian Press style. The reporter/editor is responsible for a complete range of writing assignments, photography, and page layout. The successful candidate will also represent the newspaper in the community. Flexibility, attention to detail, and the ability to meet deadlines in a weekly production environment are necessary.

The Reporter/Editor will work closely with the Publisher and Editorial Director producing the Express. The Editor will have proven interpersonal skills representing a newspaper or other organizations at municipal functions and public venues.

Experience with Mac-based operating system and software programs, lnDesign and Photoshop is an asset. A vehicle is required.

Vanderhoof is a thriving community of 4,000 people located in the geographic centre of the province. Forestry and agriculture are the economic backbones of the community. If you love the great outdoors, this is the place for you. Located only an hour away from Prince George, the big city isn’t too far away either.

Start Date: March 12, 2017

Those wishing to apply for this position can send their resumes to:

Pam Berger, Publisher

Box 1007, Vanderhoof, BC, VOJ 3AO

Email: publisher@ominecaexpress.com