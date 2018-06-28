Regional Sales Manager – Okanagan South Division (Penticton)

Black Press Media is looking for a Regional Sales Manager who will be responsible for the sales division of the Okanagan South Region, based in Penticton. Black Press Media is the largest media company in British Columbia with over 90 franchises across Western Canada. This position will oversee the revenue development in Penticton, Summerland, Keremeos and Princeton.

Situated between two beautiful lakes, Okanagan and Skaha, Penticton is a vibrant city that offers an equally vibrant lifestyle. From events to shopping to activities, there is always something to do in Penticton. One day you could be cruising the shops downtown followed by a dip in the lake; the next you could be enjoying a treat from the infamous ‘Peach’ before taking in a concert at the South Okanagan Events Centre. Penticton is growing and changing rapidly, and you don’t want to miss the chance to be a part of this exciting transformation.

Have we sold you yet? Oh wait, that’s your job!

Key responsibilities of this position include, but are not limited to, the following areas:

Develop new sources of revenue and ad plans; build and foster a network of referrals to create new opportunities for revenue growth

Maintain and grow existing accounts

Manage and conform to all processes and systems pertaining to display advertising, including ad booking, credit procedures, pre-paid accounts, location set-ups for features, page assigning, reconciliations, collections, etc.

Train and assist multi-media sales representatives

Ensure all existing features/supplements reach their per-page revenue and quotas as set out in the operating budget

Ensure all press times for specialty supplements are in place 3 months before publishing as indicated on the yearly sales plan

Build and maintain Community Engagement Plan for all staff

Build and maintain Okanagan-wide relationships and community engagement initiatives

Manage staff attendance and expectations

Always maintain professionalism, tact, diplomacy, and sensitivity to portray the company in a positive manner

Build and maintain ongoing awareness of new products and services, competitor activities, and other research

Represent Black Press at social and client functions when appropriate to do so

If you are ready for a sales challenge and all the benefits that come with it, send your resume to:

Dave Hamilton – President BC Interior South Division

dave.hamilton@blackpress.ca

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.