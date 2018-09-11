Regional Multi-Media Sales Managers (Multiple Locations)

Black Press Media is looking for four dynamic Regional Multi-Media Sales Managers who will be responsible for their sales divisions and oversee the revenue development of their respective Regions. These positions will be based in Kelowna, Penticton, Salmon Arm, and Vernon. Black Press Media is the largest media company in British Columbia with over 90 franchises across Western Canada.

Have we sold you yet? Oh wait, that’s your job!

Key responsibilities of this position include, but are not limited to, the following areas:

Develop new sources of revenue and ad plans; build and foster a network of referrals to create new opportunities for revenue growth

Maintain and grow existing accounts

Manage and conform to all processes and systems pertaining to display advertising, including ad booking, credit procedures, pre-paid accounts, location set-ups for features, page assigning, reconciliations, collections, etc.

Train and assist multi-media sales representatives

Ensure all existing features/supplements reach their per-page revenue and quotas as set out in the operating budget

Ensure all press times for specialty supplements are in place 3 months before publishing as indicated on the yearly sales plan

Build and maintain Community Engagement Plan for all staff

Build and maintain Okanagan-wide relationships and community engagement initiatives

Manage staff attendance and expectations

Always maintain professionalism, tact, diplomacy, and sensitivity to portray the company in a positive manner

Build and maintain ongoing awareness of new products and services, competitor activities, and other research

Represent Black Press at social and client functions when appropriate to do so

If you are ready for a sales challenge and all the benefits that come with it, send your resume to:

Karen Hill – Director of Sales – BC Interior South Division

karen.hill@blackpress.ca