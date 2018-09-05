Regional Multi-Media Sales Manager (Sylvan Lake)

Black Press Media is looking for a Regional Multi-Media Sales Manager who will be based in Sylvan Lake Alberta and will oversee the sales operations of the Sylvan Lake News and Eckville Echo.
Sylvan Lake is a vibrant community located on the edge of a large freshwater lake that offers recreational opportunities in all seasons. It’s the perfect place for someone who wants to combine a career and lifestyle.
Key responsibilities include:
- Develop new sources of revenue and create and implement ad plans that will build and foster opportunities for revenue growth
- Maintain and grow existing accounts
- Manage and conform to all systems pertaining to in-paper and digital ad processing
- Manage staff performance expectations
- Represent Sylvan Lake News and Eckville Echo at social and client functions when appropriate to do so.
If you are interested in this opportunity and have a sales background, please send your resume to:
Mary Kemmis, President,
Prairie Division, Black Press Media
mary.kemmis@blackpress.ca
Applications will be accepted until position is filled.