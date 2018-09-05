Regional Multi-Media Sales Manager (Sylvan Lake)

Black Press Media is looking for a Regional Multi-Media Sales Manager who will be based in Sylvan Lake Alberta and will oversee the sales operations of the Sylvan Lake News and Eckville Echo.

Sylvan Lake is a vibrant community located on the edge of a large freshwater lake that offers recreational opportunities in all seasons. It’s the perfect place for someone who wants to combine a career and lifestyle.

Key responsibilities include:

Develop new sources of revenue and create and implement ad plans that will build and foster opportunities for revenue growth

Maintain and grow existing accounts

Manage and conform to all systems pertaining to in-paper and digital ad processing

Manage staff performance expectations

Represent Sylvan Lake News and Eckville Echo at social and client functions when appropriate to do so.

If you are interested in this opportunity and have a sales background, please send your resume to:

Mary Kemmis, President,

Prairie Division, Black Press Media

mary.kemmis@blackpress.ca

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.