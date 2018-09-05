Black Press

Regional Multi-Media Sales Manager (Sylvan Lake)

Black Press Media is looking for a Regional Multi-Media Sales Manager who will be based in Sylvan Lake Alberta and will oversee the sales operations of the Sylvan Lake News and Eckville Echo.

Sylvan Lake is a vibrant community located on the edge of a large freshwater lake that offers recreational opportunities in all seasons. It’s the perfect place for someone who wants to combine a career and lifestyle.

Key responsibilities include:

  • Develop new sources of revenue and create and implement ad plans that will build and foster opportunities for revenue growth
  • Maintain and grow existing accounts
  • Manage and conform to all systems pertaining to in-paper and digital ad processing
  • Manage staff performance expectations
  • Represent Sylvan Lake News and Eckville Echo at social and client functions when appropriate to do so.

If you are interested in this opportunity and have a sales background, please send your resume to:

Mary Kemmis, President,
Prairie Division, Black Press Media
mary.kemmis@blackpress.ca

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.

