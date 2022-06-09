Regional Editor (Thompson-Cariboo)

The Cariboo region of B.C. is one of the most beautiful areas in British Columbia, with limitless year-round outdoor recreation opportunities. It represents a key division of Black Press Media, Canada’s largest private community news media company with extensive digital and newspaper properties throughout B.C., Alberta, the Northwest Territories, Yukon, Washington, Alaska and Hawaii.

We are seeking a highly talented, experienced multimedia editor to lead the 100 Mile House newsroom, and assist and guide storytelling in several nearby communities, including Barriere, Clearwater and Ashcroft.

Based in 100 Mile House, the successful candidate will be focused on coordinating news coverage among the newsrooms – assigning, creating, editing and posting story, photo and video content to the local websites and print product.

The new editor will have outstanding writing and oral communication skills and a mastery of copy editing, grammar and Canadian Press style, honed after years of newsroom experience.

Flexibility, attention to detail and the ability to meet deadlines are vital.

Successful candidates will possess an excellent understanding of social media, SEO, UGC, photography, shooting and editing video, as well as print production, including a mastery of InDesign and Photoshop.

Key importance is placed on the ability to maintain ongoing website optimization and the development of fresh content, driving immediacy and audience engagement. Outstanding leadership skills, and a demonstrated ability to direct and mentor a regional team of multimedia journalists are vital.

Applicants must hold formal journalism degrees or diplomas, with experience as an editor in a digital and print environment. Broadcast training is considered an additional asset.

A valid driver’s licence, reliable vehicle and smartphone are mandatory. Applicants must be able to legally work in Canada. Shifts may include a weekend day and early morning starts. Black Press Media offers competitive salary and benefit packages.

Black Press Media is a leading North American local news champion with operations across British Columbia, Alberta, Yukon, Northwest Territories, Nunavut, Washington State, Alaska, and Hawaii. Over 1,500 talented employees work with us to deliver unique community news and information across a full suite of traditional media channels and digital platforms. We value diverse viewpoints, new ways of thinking and a collaborative approach to delivering results.

Those wishing to join Black Press Media can submit their resumes and a cover letter to:

Ashley Wadhwani

Digital Content Editor, Black Press Media

journalism@blackpress.ca

Mary Kemmis

Vice-President

Black Press Media BC North

mary.kemmis@blackpress.ca

Martina Dopf

Group Publisher

BC Central Interior

publisher@100milefreepress.net

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.

Only those selected for an interview will be contacted.