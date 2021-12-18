Regional Controller (Surrey)

The Canadian division of Black Press has a challenging opportunity in the Finance Department for a Regional Controller. Currently working from our Accounting office in Surrey you will be part of our team servicing our Canadian titles.

Role and Responsibilities

• Creating and posting monthly journal entries

• Preparation, completion and analysis of Monthly Financial Statements

• Reconciliation of Balance Sheet accounts

• Providing support and oversight to all departments from a best practices approach, reviewing current processes and make recommendations for improvement

• Preparation and completion of annual budgets

• Various other accounting demands

• Supervisory Responsibility

Qualifications and Experience

• Completion of an accounting designation

• At least 5 years’ experience in full cycle accounting

• Minimum 2 Years of management experience

• Good working knowledge of Excel

• Strong attention to detail

• Good problem solving and analytical skills

• Excellent time management and organizational skills

• Good interpersonal & communication skills

This position offers a competitive salary and an attractive benefits and pension package.

If you are an energetic self-motivated individual looking to expand your skills, this is a tremendous opportunity with a company that has experienced continued growth over the years.

Black Press Media is a leading North American local news champion with operations across British Columbia, Alberta, Yukon, Northwest Territories, Nunavut, Washington State, Alaska, and Hawaii. Over 1,500 talented employees work with us to deliver unique community news and information across a full suite of traditional media channels and digital platforms. We value diverse viewpoints, new ways of thinking and a collaborative approach to delivering results.

Please apply today with a cover letter to:

e-mail: sschotts@blackpress.ca

Competition closes: January 10, 2022

We thank everyone who is interested in this position; however only those selected for an interview will be contacted.

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.