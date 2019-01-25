Publisher / Sales Manager (Creston)

Black Press seeks a Publisher / Sales Manager for the Creston Valley Advance.

The Publisher / Sales Manager will guide all aspects of operations at the Advance, a weekly newspaper located in southeastern British Columbia. The Publisher / Sales Manager will also conduct advertising

sales at the paper, working directly with clients.

The Publisher / Sales Manager will lead the Advance team to create excellent editorial and advertising products, across all platforms, that engage with and inform the community. This position will be responsible for achieving revenue, profitability, and print and digital readership targets for all Black Press publishing and online media in the Creston Valley.

The successful candidate will have demonstrated ability to lead teams in multi-media, community journalism environments. Experience in all aspects of community media will be valuable – editorial, sales, distribution, human resources, and planning, budgeting, and business management – as will a track record in achieving goals. Experience in digital media is essential.

You will have either a business or multi-media journalism degree or diploma.

Creston is located in the heart of British Columbia’s Creston Valley in the East Kootenay region. The Creston Valley is home to a lively arts scene, a food scene built around the valley’s rich agriculture, and one of British Columbia’s most spirited sports communities.

Black Press is the leading media organization in Western Canada. In print and online, our newspapers and associated digital services provide clients with a superior blend of localized news coverage through a strategic blend of print, online and mobile marketing solutions. We invest in quality journalism that reflects the communities we serve.

Black Press publishes more than 170 titles in British Columbia, the Yukon, Alberta, as well as Washington state, Hawaii, Alaska, and California.

Qualified candidates are invited to apply to:

Eric Lawson

Regional Publisher, Kootenays and the Boundary

Black Press Media

91-B Baker Street,

Nelson, British Columbia,

or via email at eric.lawson@blackpress.ca.

Only those selected for an interview will be contacted.