Publisher/Multimedia Sales Consultant (Castlegar)

Black Press Media and the Castlegar News are looking for a strategic, creative and passionate Publisher/ Multi-Media Sales Consultant to join our team.

Castlegar News is a cornerstone of the local community, as the #1 source for news in the Castlegar area. With such an important role in the community, Castlegar News is looking to fill this position with someone who cares deeply about making the community a better place and helping local businesses to grow.

What A Publisher/Multimedia Sales Consultant’s Day Looks Like

As a Publisher/Multimedia Marketing Consultant for Castlegar News you would work closely with clients to determine the best multimedia marketing campaigns for them, assist with creative development of campaigns and complete tasks on schedule.

On a typical day you would:

Meet with current clients to discuss upcoming ads, campaign reports or new campaigns

Meet with potential clients to understand their marketing needs and develop campaigns

Apply your creativity to ad copy and design elements

-Work with Black Press Media designers on ads for print and/or digital campaigns

Explore the local community and enjoy all that the West Kootenays has to offer

-Work closely with an incredible team of consultants, coordinators, designers and multimedia journalists,

Responsible to report directly to the Regional Group Publisher, West Kootenay Division, regarding day to day operations.

Who You Are

• You are comfortable talking to all kinds of business owners, from ma’& pop’shops to large corporations.

• You are passionate about marketing and developing campaigns that meet the needs of your clients.

• You understand marketing and advertising techniques, including what makes a good ad, or you have a willingness to learn.

• You are extremely detail-oriented and a strong multi-tasker.

• You work well with a team and know that each person is vital to the success of the campaign.

• You care about your local community and local businesses.

• You work very well on deadlines.

• A Team player, with a focus on community news, community initiatives, with a diversified portfolio in special sections and promotions.

• Financial responsibility and maintaining monthly budgets and targets is mandatory.

If you are a highly organized individual with the ability to multitask in a fast-paced deadline driven environment and are looking for a challenging career with a bright future send your resume with cover letter to:

Pamela Allain, Group Publisher, West Kootenays Division

Black Press

Email: pamela.allain@blackpress.ca

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.

Please note only short-listed candidates will be contacted for interviews.