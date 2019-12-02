Publisher / Multi-Media Sales Manager (Creston)

The Creston Valley Advance is looking for a Publisher / Multi-Media Sales Manager.

If you have a passion for community journalism and a desire to provide our customers with superb service and access to an industry-leading suite of multi-media readership and advertising options, then we would like to hear from you.

The Publisher / Multi-Media Sales Manager will guide all aspects of the Advance’s operations in the Creston Valley – leading the newsroom in its coverage of our vibrant communities, ensuring high-quality delivery, managing finances, and dealing directly with advertising customers to provide them with the full range of print and digital advertising options.

The Publisher / Multi-Media Sales Manager will interact with all aspects of the community, ensuring that the Advance’s strong local profile continues to grow.

You will have experience in community media and be comfortable with all platforms that make up the contemporary media environment, including print, digital, and video. The ideal candidate will have a diploma or degree.

The Creston Valley is one of British Columbia’s noted garden spots – a rich agricultural basin that supports a vibrant outdoor lifestyle combined with the amenities of city living, as well as thriving business and arts communities.

To apply, please forward a resume to:

Eric Lawson

Regional Publisher, Kootenays and the Boundary

Black Press Media

eric.lawson@blackpress.ca

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.

Please note only short-listed candidates will be contacted for interviews.