Publisher (Creston)

Black Press Media is looking for a dynamic team leader to oversee business development in the Creston Valley region of British Columbia. This position will be based in Creston, BC, where small town allure meets opportunity.

Key responsibilities of this position include:

Leading a team of 3 media professionals

Monetization of digital, print and social platforms

Building audience engagement across all channels

Developing and participating in community engagement initiatives

Supporting local community groups and non-profit organizations in their endeavours to build a better community

Black Press Media is British Columbia’s largest news gathering organization with a team of over 180 journalists covering news and events across the province.

With over 1 Million followers on social media, 6 million unique visitors per month to our digital platforms, 69 community newspapers and 5 lifestyle magazines, no other Canadian media organization reaches British Columbians more effectively than Black Press Media.

If you are interested in joining one of Canada’s most successful media companies, with operations across British Columbia, Alberta, Yukon, Hawaii, Alaska and Washington State, please contact:

Karen Johnston

Group Publisher

East Kootenay Division, Black Press Media

karen.johnston@blackpress.ca

Application will accepted until position is filled.

Only those selected for an interview will be contacted.