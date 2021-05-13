Publisher (Cowichan Valley Citizen)

Black Press Media is looking for a dynamic team leader to oversee business development in the Cowichan Valley region of British Columbia. This position will be based in Duncan, BC, the economic hub for the Cowichan Region.

Key responsibilities of this position include:

Leading a team of 9 media professionals

Monetization of digital, print and social platforms

Building audience engagement across all channels

Managing all operational activities

Developing and participating in community engagement initiatives

Supporting local community groups and non-profit organizations in their endeavours to build a better community

Black Press Media is British Columbia’s largest news gathering organization with a team of over 180 journalists covering news and events across the province.

With over 1.25 million followers on social media, 6 million unique visitors per month to our digital platforms, 73 community newspapers and 7 lifestyle magazines in British Columbia, no other Canadian media organization reaches British Columbians more effectively than Black Press Media.

If you are interested in joining one of Canada’s most successful media companies, with operations across British Columbia, Alberta, Yukon, Nunavut, Northwest Territories, Hawaii, Alaska, and Washington State, please contact:

Randy Blair

Chief Operating Officer

British Columbia Division, Black Press Media

rblair@blackpress.ca

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.

Please note only short-listed candidates will be contacted for interviews.