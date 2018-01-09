Production Worker (Cranbrook)

Cranbrook Distribution Centre is hiring for a temporary Production Worker for their collating department.

This is a Temporary general labour position that requires frequent lifting up to 10 kg and involves the handling of newspapers and advertising supplements.

Hours ranging from 8 – 16 per week at $11.35/hr, with afternoon and day shifts required and you must be available to work Wednesdays.

Please submit your resume in person, Monday to Friday, between 9 am and 5 pm to:

1505 4th Street N

or by e-mail to:

Mailroom@kootenayadvertiser.com

No phone calls please.

We would like to thank in advance all who apply, however only those chosen for an interview will be contacted

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.