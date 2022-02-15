Product Manager (Surrey)

The Product Manager will set product strategy & goals by creating roadmaps and plans to be executed by the development team. As part of the Software Development Team, you will be proud to make meaningful contributions to software products that are used by millions of people every day. Our focus is:

Culture – The culture of our team is always a priority. We enjoy where we work, and more importantly the people that we work with.

Integrity – We are proud of the software that we deliver, which brings quality to the products that we produce.

Focus – Our readers and subscribers are the most important asset, and this is reflected in the software that links them to our publishers as well as to our communities.

Responsibilities:

Utilizing agile methodologies, the product manager is responsible for establishing the product goals & scope. Their primary responsibilities are: Maintaining and describing development and support specifications in JIRA & Trello Organize and perform stakeholder meetings & interviews Perform market analysis, and direct product specifications to drive our software products to the next level Collaborate with the agile development team to ensure all technical, security and reporting requirements are met using an iterative approach



Clearly investigate, identify and maintain stakeholders. As the Product Manager, you own the responsibility of collaborating with stakeholders, and ensuring all requirements are recorded and communicated appropriately.

Manage projects by developing detailed project plans that include scope, stages, resourcing, and scheduling.

Track and communicate product milestones with appropriate stakeholders

Organize rollouts to ensure that marketing, sales and custom support teams have all information and workflow in place to ensure smooth releases

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent training in software, open-source intelligence , or product management

Experience working directly with an agile software development team

Previous experience in Product Manager, Product Owner or Project Manager roles

Strong communication and collaboration skills

A focused mindset on analytic driven decisions

Cooperate in a culture that encourages new ideas

Additional consideration will be given to individuals that have experience:

Managing public facing web products

Working with print or other media companies

Software development experience, or experience managing WordPress websites

Black Press Media is a leading North American local news champion with operations across British Columbia, Alberta, Yukon, Northwest Territories, Nunavut, Washington State, Alaska, and Hawaii. Over 1,500 talented employees work with us to deliver unique community news and information across a full suite of traditional media channels and digital platforms. We value diverse viewpoints, new ways of thinking and a collaborative approach to delivering results.

To apply for this position please email your resume and cover letter to:

itcareers@blackpress.ca

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.

Only those selected for an interview will be contacted.