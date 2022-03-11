Pressmen/ Presswomen (Vernon)

Black Press Vernon division is looking for Pressmen/Presswomen. We offer competitive wages along with benefits to the right candidate.

What you will do:

As a Printing Press Operator (Second Pressman), you will set-up and maintain the inks, water, and registration systems, ensuring the highest standards of quality of efficiencies are achieved.

• Assist in production preparation, set-up, and operation of web offset presses (DGM 430 and Goss Community units) and associated equipment.

• Pre-set, prepare, maintain, and validate the water, inks, and registration systems on cold set productions.

• Fulfill First Press Operator duties (i.e., adjust folder settings and align webs), when necessary.

• Proactive planning and preparation for production sequences, adhering to deadlines, standards of quality and production efficiencies are achieved.

• Communicate product press issues to the Press Team Lead.

• Perform routine preventative maintenance on all related equipment.

• Maintain a safe work environment, complying with the companies Health and Safety program.

• Perform other duties as required.

Who you are:

• Minimum 3 years’ experience working in a printing environment.

• Strong knowledge of printing in a cold set web environment.

• Demonstrated ability to set ink, water, registration systems and folder operation.

• Proven experience working in a fast paced, deadline driven environment, with a focus on safety and quality.

• Superior communication and interpersonal skills.

• Possess strong mechanical aptitude and troubleshooting ability.

• Exceptional organizational skills with the ability to handle multiple tasks with minimal supervision.

Black Press Media is a leading North American local news champion with operations across British Columbia, Alberta, Yukon, Northwest Territories, Nunavut, Washington State, Alaska, and Hawaii. Over 1,500 talented employees work with us to deliver unique community news and information across a full suite of traditional media channels and digital platforms. We value diverse viewpoints, new ways of thinking and a collaborative approach to delivering results.

No phone calls or agencies please.

Please submit resume to

Sharon Bain

sharonb@blackpress.ca

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.

Only those selected for an interview will be contacted.