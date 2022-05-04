Pressmen/Presswomen (Ladysmith)

Black Press Ladysmith Division is looking for Pressmen/Presswoman. This has a completive wage along with benefits to the right candidate. We provide a positive work environment, and the successful candidate will join an experienced and dedicated team located in Ladysmith.

Responsibilities include:

Fulfilling First Press Operator duties (i.e., adjust folder settings and align webs), when necessary

Pre-set, prepare, maintain, and validate the water, inks, and registration systems on cold set productions

Setting up and maintaining the inks, water, registration systems, and ensuring the highest standards of quality of efficiencies are achieved

Assist in production preparation, setting up and operating web offset presses (DGM 430 and Goss Community units), and associated equipment

Proactive planning and preparation for production sequences, adhering to deadlines, standards of quality and production efficiencies are achieved

Communicate product press issues to the Press Team Lead

Perform routine preventative maintenance on all related equipment

Maintain a safe work environment, complying with the companies Health and Safety program

Perform other duties as required.

The successful candidate will:

Have a minimum 3 years of experience working in a printing environment

Possess a strong knowledge of printing in a cold set web environment

Demonstrated ability to set ink, water, registration systems and folder operation

Proven experience working in a fast paced, deadline driven environment, with a focus on safety and quality

Superior communication and interpersonal skills

Possess strong mechanical aptitude and troubleshooting ability

Exceptional organizational skills with the ability to handle multiple tasks with minimal supervision.

Black Press Media is a leading North American local news champion with operations across British Columbia, Alberta, Yukon, Northwest Territories, Nunavut, Washington State, Alaska, and Hawaii. Over 1,500 talented employees work with us to deliver unique community news and information across a full suite of traditional media channels and digital platforms. We value diverse viewpoints, new ways of thinking and a collaborative approach to delivering results.

Only candidates legally eligible to work in Canada will be considered. No phone calls or agencies please.

Please submit resume to:

Kerri Morris,

Production Manager

kerri@ladysmithpress.com

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.

Only those selected for an interview will be contacted.