Pressman (Delta)

Part-Time Pressman needed to supplement staff at Black Press, Vantage Way in Delta.

Preference given to experience on Goss, or DGM community style towers, using DGM 1035 folder with stitcher, and Hurst 5000 splicers.

The shifts at Vantage Way are 9am to 7pm and 7pm to 4am Monday through Thursday. Candidates must be available to work any of these shifts.

This is a union position.

Please send resume to Garry Buller (press foreman).

email to garry.buller@blackpress.ca or call 604-854-4792

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.

*Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.