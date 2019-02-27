Black Press Media

Press Helper (Ladysmith)

Black Press, Ladysmith Press Division, has an immediate opening for a full-time Press Helper. 

Requirements:

* Lift papers from stacker to skids

* Help pressmen with repairs and other duties as required

* Keep the general press area clean and tidy

* Use of forklift and pallet jack

* Work cooperatively in a diverse, team-based environment

* Must be reliable, have excellent communication skills and pay attention to detail

* Ability to work in a fast-paced environment, with frequent lifting and standing for extended periods

* Ability to work shift work

 

Starting wage is $14.75/hr.  Benefits, profit sharing and advancement opportunities.

 

Please apply in person between 9 am and 5 pm.  Ladysmith Press, 940 Oyster Bay Drive, Ladysmith BC or mail to:  Ladysmith Press, PO Box 400, Ladysmith, BC  V9G 1A3

 

*Please note only those considered will be contacted.

