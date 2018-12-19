Press Helper (Delta)

Black Press has an excellent opportunity for a full time Press Helper (Flypacker) at our Vantage Way Press facility in Delta. The successful individual will be able to lift a minimum of 50lbs and will be responsible for stacking papers on skids, cleaning the press, and helping the pressman. This position requires people to be available for either the night or day shift. A positive attitude and the ability to work in a team environment is a must.

Starting wage is $14.60 and the top level is $20.07. There is an excellent benefit program and also a night premium when applicable.

Please send your resume to foreman garry.buller@blackpress.ca.