Press Assistant/General Labourer (Whitehorse)

The Yukon News has an exciting opportunity at its print plant for a Press Assistant/General Labourer.

This is a permanent position with hours approximately 15-20 hours per week.

The candidate must be a team player and willing to learn new skills to help run the press.

Lifting is required and any manual labour experience would be an asset.

Send your resume to:

Stephanie Newsome

Unit 200-3106 3rd Ave,

Whitehorse YT Y1A 5G1

or email stephanien@yukon-news.com

No phone calls please. Only short-listed candidates will be contacted for interviews.