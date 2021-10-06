President/Publisher, Black Press Prairie Division

Are you an experienced Media executive with a comprehensive knowledge of today’s complex print and digital trends, the drive to translate creative ideas into successful action and the ability to lead diverse teams to success?

We are looking for a President/Publisher for our Prairie Division located in Red Deer, Alberta where we operate a daily newspaper, and several community weeklies and farm publications together with our full-service digital platforms.

The ideal candidate will have a passion for community journalism and community involvement. We are looking for an individual who possesses strong advertising sales abilities and experience, as well as leadership qualities and attributes, and exhibits outstanding organizational and time management skills. The preferred candidate will have experience in the community newspaper industry and a deep understanding of overall newspaper operation, financial management and budgeting skills with a commitment to fiscal responsibility and bottom-line accountability. Our top priority is an individual who will take ownership and pride in the overall operation. Solid newspaper editorial experience a huge plus. A positive attitude and a strong work ethic are musts. This is a hands-on position, for someone who enjoys working in all levels of the operation.

Requirements:

· Completion of post-secondary degree in Business, Communications, Journalism, or a related field or an equivalent combination of education and experience.

· Strong analytical and problem-solving skills

· Energetic self-starter with a “can-do” attitude

· Computer literacy, including great working skills in MS Word, Excel, and Outlook

· Strong attention to detail in all areas of work

· Excellent time and project management skills

· Motivated individual with proven initiative and determination

· Ability to travel as required for the position

· Professional in appearance and manner

Our offerings: In addition to working with great people and a supportive work culture, Black Press offers competitive compensation and a comprehensive benefit package that includes extended health and dental for you and your family and company match to your pension contribution.

Black Press Media is a leading North American local news champion with operations across British Columbia, Alberta, Yukon, Northwest Territories, Nunavut, Washington State, Alaska, and Hawaii. Over 1,500 talented individuals work with us to deliver unique community news and information across a full suite of traditional media channels and digital platforms. We value diverse viewpoints, new ways of thinking and a collaborative approach to delivering results.

Qualified applicants are asked to send a resume and cover letter outlining how you meet the above requirements to Human Resources by email hr@blackpress.com.

Applications will be accepted until the position is filled

Only those shortlisted candidates will be contacted