Pre-Press Technician (Calgary)

Central Web Calgary is a busy web printing company in Calgary with an opening for a Pre-Press Technician. This position requires shiftwork and successful applicants will have experience working in a fast paced digital Pre-Press environment.

Duties include; preflighting incoming files to ensure they are sufficient quality and proper format, communicating with client, CSR and sales throughout the production process, creating proofs and communicating with clients for approval, preparing files for final output to plates, maintaining prepress equipment and matching the incoming files to internal dockets to ensure information is up to date and accurate.

If interested please forward your resume to Andrew Layfield at alayfield@centralweb.ca

Only successful applicants will be contacted.

Applications will be accepted until position is filled