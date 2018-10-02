Pre-Press Operator (Burnaby)

Van Press Printers has an opening for a temporary part-time Pre-Press Operator at our Burnaby location to work 24 to 40 hours per week. Must be willing to work nights and weekends.

Preference will be given to those with experience however, we are willing to train the right person. Wage $21.75-$29.02 per hour depending on experience.

Working knowledge of InDesign, Photoshop, Illustrator and Acrobat an asset.

Please forward your resume to:

Paul Brzeski

Email: paulbrzeski@vanpressprinters.com

No phone call please. We thank all those who are interested in this position however, only those candidates selected for an interview will be contacted.

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.