Permanent Multimedia Journalist (Abbotsford)

The Abbotsford News has an opening for a permanent multimedia journalist located in Abbotsford.

The successful candidate will be joining the largest multimedia reporting force in British Columbia. Black Press Media employs 150 journalists in the province, generating news content for highly competitive and expanding digital platforms, and longstanding print products.

The Abbotsford News is driven by a multimedia mandate, publishing stories in print, online and social platforms including Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Video content continues to play a key role in our digital platforms.

We are looking for a candidate who has:

• Outstanding writing skills for print and web.

• Demonstrated ability in covering breaking news in an online environment.

• Excellent skills in driving website trafﬁc and audience engagement through superior multimedia news content generation, including SEO and UGC strategies.

• Advanced knowledge of photography, and video shooting and editing. Regular video production is a must.

• The ability to adhere to deadlines and take direction while contributing original story ideas.

• Knowledge of InDesign, Photoshop, iMovie and Canadian Press style.

The successful candidate must be a team player, able to multitask and execute in a complex digital and print publishing environment.

Applicants must hold formal journalism degrees or diplomas, and broadcast training and experience are distinct assets.

A valid driver’s licence, reliable vehicle and a smartphone are mandatory. Candidates must be Canadian citizens or hold permanent resident status.

Black Press Media is a leading North American local news champion with operations across British Columbia, Alberta, Yukon, Northwest Territories, Nunavut, Washington State, Alaska, and Hawaii. Over 1,500 talented employees work with us to deliver unique community news and information across a full suite of traditional media channels and digital platforms. We value diverse viewpoints, new ways of thinking and a collaborative approach to delivering results.

We offer a highly competitive salary and benefits package.

Please forward your cover letter and resume no later than 5:00pm July 18, 2021 to:

Ken Goudswaard

Editor

ken.goudswaard@blackpress.ca

cc to:

Andrew Holota

Editorial Director, BC

andrew.holota@blackpress.ca

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.

Only those selected for an interview will be contacted.